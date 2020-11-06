ALLEGANY - June G. Bockmier Hall Crawford, of 103 Clarence St., passed away peacefully Wednesday (Nov. 4, 2020) at Absolut Care of Allegany.
Born Jan. 19, 1920, in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the only child of George Bockmier and Harriet "Hattie" Nenno Bockmier. June married Ernest H. Hall, of Cherry Creek, on April 1, 1948, who predeceased her in 1962. They had one child, son Ernest (Lee) Hall, in 1952. On Feb. 14, 1969, at St. Bonaventure Church in Allegany, she married Joseph T. Crawford, who predeceased her Jan. 31, 2015.
She grew up in Detroit, Mich. At the age of 10, she and her father returned to Allegany, where he had been born, following the death of her mother. She graduated from Allegany High School in 1937.
She worked for a time at the Radiant Diner on Main Street in Allegany, which was owned by her family, and there specialized in pie making, a skill she maintained throughout her life to the delight of family, friends and others who she gifted with her pies. In her 20s, she opened the B&B women's dress shop in Allegany with her aunt and uncle, Gertie and Maxie Blair.
Following the death of her husband, she worked in the McCaffery & Baker Dress Shop in Allegany, served as Allegany Town Clerk and as bookkeeper/business manager for the Criss Beauty Salon owned by Sara Crisafulli.
June was a member of St. Bonaventure Church, where she was an involved parishioner along with her husbands. She was an active leader for the local Marriage Encounter group as well as a local prayer group. She also volunteered for 13 years for E.C.H.O. and helped at the nutrition site for Meals on Wheels.
For 10 years after her husband Joe's retirement, they lived for part of the year in Holiday, Fla., where they were active in St. Vincent de Paul's parish as acolytes and lecturers, and worked in their community assistance program.
Throughout her life June was a strong and independent woman who was devoted to her faith and lived a life of service and caring. Her first love was the retail women's clothing business, and she was never happier than when shopping for new clothes and accessories.
At the age of 49 she took on the role of stepmother to a family of 12 children and young adults, and for the rest of her life loved the excitement of a large family. For many years she hand-made Christmas gifts for all of the many grandchildren. She provided extraordinary care for her husband as he battled health issues during the last 20 years of his life.
Surviving are nine sons and stepsons, Tim Crawford, Michael (Carolyn) Crawford of Texas, Gary (Charlene) Crawford of Louisiana, Joseph (Cindy) Crawford of Pennsylvania, Greg Crawford of Olean, Jim (Cynthia) Crawford of Olean, Jerry (Karen) Crawford of Allegany, Chris (Kathy) Crawford of Williamsville and Ernest (Carol) Hall of Albany; three stepdaughters, Pam Foster of Olean, Liz Bean of Olean and Deb (Pete) Stokes of Great Valley; 34 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a stepdaughter-in-law, Nancy Crawford of Allegany.
In addition to her husbands, she was predeceased by a stepson, Dennis Crawford; and a stepson-in-law, Mike Bean.
The family will be present to receive friends from 9 until 10 a.m. Monday (Nov. 9, 2020) in St. Bonaventure Church, Allegany. A private funeral mass will immediately follow visitation in the church. Rev. James Vacco, OFM, pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Bonaventure Church, 95 E. Main St., Allegany, NY 14706; or to Absolut Care of Allegany, 2178 N Fifth St., Allegany, NY 14706.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.