OLEAN - June M. Molenda, a longtime resident of the Absolut at Allegany, and formerly of Spring Court, passed away Wednesday (March 11, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
Born Nov. 23, 1920, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late John and Jennie Conable Grandusky. On July 31, 1948, she married John A. Molenda, who predeceased her on Oct. 16, 1996.
June was a graduate of Olean High School. She first worked for the former Daystrom Corp., and later for Catholic Charities, in Olean. She loved knitting and enjoyed antique dealing with her husband.
Surviving is a daughter, Pamela (Greg) Spehar of Olean; a grandson, Shane Kelly; three great-grandchildren; and a dear school friend, Dorothy Bliss of Kentucky.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Maxine and Virginia.
Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, 2944 Route 16 N., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 13, 2020