OLEAN - June M. Turek, of Olean, passed away Wednesday (July 15, 2020) at her daughter's home, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Born Sept. 13, 1955, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late Chester Jim and Evelyn G. Coss Turek.
June attended Olean High School.
She worked at the former Hills Department Store. While there, she came up with the idea of the "gift bag." Hills later sold her idea to Hallmark. She continued her employment at the Olean General Hospital in the housekeeping department.
She was a member of the Olean First Baptist Church, and in her earlier years, was an avid violinist.
She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, and eagerly awaited the arrival of her fourth great-grandchild, Carson Hitchcock.
Surviving are her life partner, Bruce Ervay; two daughters, Joni (David) VanBrunt York and Jeanette (Matthew) VanBrunt Butler, both of Olean; one son, James (Rachel) VanBrunt of Olean; nine grandchildren, Tiffany George, Stephanie (Brandon) George Lee, Tommy George, Shaun VanBrunt, DebraLynn Abrams, Vincent Abrams, Blake VanBrunt, Lylah Butler and Eden Butler; and three great-grandchildren, Emma Whipple, Alden Lee and Lilly Lee.
She was predeceased by one brother, Samuel Turek.
Private funeral services will be held Friday (July 17, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Rev. Millard Cook will officiate.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Pink Pumpkin Project, www.thepinkpumpkinproject.org.
