1/1
June M. Turek
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLEAN - June M. Turek, of Olean, passed away Wednesday (July 15, 2020) at her daughter's home, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Born Sept. 13, 1955, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late Chester Jim and Evelyn G. Coss Turek.

June attended Olean High School.

She worked at the former Hills Department Store. While there, she came up with the idea of the "gift bag." Hills later sold her idea to Hallmark. She continued her employment at the Olean General Hospital in the housekeeping department.

She was a member of the Olean First Baptist Church, and in her earlier years, was an avid violinist.

She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, and eagerly awaited the arrival of her fourth great-grandchild, Carson Hitchcock.

Surviving are her life partner, Bruce Ervay; two daughters, Joni (David) VanBrunt York and Jeanette (Matthew) VanBrunt Butler, both of Olean; one son, James (Rachel) VanBrunt of Olean; nine grandchildren, Tiffany George, Stephanie (Brandon) George Lee, Tommy George, Shaun VanBrunt, DebraLynn Abrams, Vincent Abrams, Blake VanBrunt, Lylah Butler and Eden Butler; and three great-grandchildren, Emma Whipple, Alden Lee and Lilly Lee.

She was predeceased by one brother, Samuel Turek.

Private funeral services will be held Friday (July 17, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Rev. Millard Cook will officiate.

Memorials if desired may be made to the Pink Pumpkin Project, www.thepinkpumpkinproject.org.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.guentherfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Guenther Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved