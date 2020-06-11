FRANKLINVILLE - Justin K. Mapes, of East Hill Road, died Tuesday (June 9, 2020) in the town of Ashford.
Born Oct. 11, 1979, he was the son of Rex and Elaine Mapes. On May 5, 2000, in Springville, he married Suzanne Hesse.
Justin was a graduate of Pioneer High School and Genesee Community College in Batavia.
He was currently working at Springville manufacturing. He had worked at Devin Manufacturing and AutoZone, both of Arcade. He started his career with James Kraft in Delevan, and also had his own machine shop in Franklinville.
He was a five-time in a row season champion in T Q Midget race cars, which was owned by Gordon Steffen. Justin was a gun collector and perfectionist who enjoyed spending time and vacationing with his children.
Surviving is a son, Brett Mapes; a daughter, Briana Mapes, both of Alabaster Ala.; his father, of Franklinville; and mother, of Delevan; a brother, Cody (Shawn Acosta) Mapes of Buffalo; a maternal grandmother, Vivian (Ronald) Mosher of Freedom; a step-grandmother, Thelma Mapes of Franklinville; good friends, Kristyn Johnson and John Cook of Franklinville; and his faithful dog, Crystal.
He was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Shirley Herman and Paul Mapes.
Friends may join the family at 11 a.m. Friday (June 12, 2020) for a graveside service in Sardinia Cemetery in Sardinia.
Please make memorials to his GoFundMe page c/o Justin Mapes.
Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastongh.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.