Justin K. Mapes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Justin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRANKLINVILLE - Justin K. Mapes, of East Hill Road, died Tuesday (June 9, 2020) in the town of Ashford.

Born Oct. 11, 1979, he was the son of Rex and Elaine Mapes. On May 5, 2000, in Springville, he married Suzanne Hesse.

Justin was a graduate of Pioneer High School and Genesee Community College in Batavia.

He was currently working at Springville manufacturing. He had worked at Devin Manufacturing and AutoZone, both of Arcade. He started his career with James Kraft in Delevan, and also had his own machine shop in Franklinville.

He was a five-time in a row season champion in T Q Midget race cars, which was owned by Gordon Steffen. Justin was a gun collector and perfectionist who enjoyed spending time and vacationing with his children.

Surviving is a son, Brett Mapes; a daughter, Briana Mapes, both of Alabaster Ala.; his father, of Franklinville; and mother, of Delevan; a brother, Cody (Shawn Acosta) Mapes of Buffalo; a maternal grandmother, Vivian (Ronald) Mosher of Freedom; a step-grandmother, Thelma Mapes of Franklinville; good friends, Kristyn Johnson and John Cook of Franklinville; and his faithful dog, Crystal.

He was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Shirley Herman and Paul Mapes.

Friends may join the family at 11 a.m. Friday (June 12, 2020) for a graveside service in Sardinia Cemetery in Sardinia.

Please make memorials to his GoFundMe page c/o Justin Mapes.

Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastongh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved