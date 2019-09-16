|
GILBERT, S.C. - Justin T. First, of 1036 Drawdebil Road, passed away on Aug. 27, 2019, at his home.
Friends will be received from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13, 2019 at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Rick Price will officiate.
A complete obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition of the Olean Times Herald.
