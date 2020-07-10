ELLICOTTVILLE - Karen A. Schwartz, 60, of Ellicottville, died Tuesday (July 7, 2020) at home, following a long illness.
Born Oct. 4, 1959, in Jamestown, she was the daughter of the late Richard A. and Barbara F. Fuller Schwartz.
She had been employed as a manager of the Silver Fox in Ellicottville for over 10 years. She also had been employed at the Ellicottville Brewing Company, Ellicottville. She started her restaurant career at the Italian Fisherman in Bemis Point.
Karen enjoyed keeping in touch with family. She was a people person who enjoyed meeting new acquaintances. She also enjoyed her home, especially her flower garden, and was an avid sailor.
Surviving are two brothers, Kurt A. Schwartz of Bemis Point and Karl Schwartz of Ellicottville; two nieces, Jessica (Travis) Wallace of Great Valley and Julia (Ryan) Dunn of Washington; a nephew, Samuel Schwartz of Ellicottville; four great-nieces, Nora and Emma Wallace, both of Great Valley, and Mya and Zoey Dunn, both of Washington; two great-nephews, Grant Wallace of Great Valley and James Dunn of Washington; and two cousins, Pamela Bajorek of Charlotte, N.C. and Richard Schwartz of Tennessee.
She was predeceased by a great-niece, Amelia Wallace.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to The American Cancer Society
, 726 Exchange St., Suite 815, Buffalo, NY 14221; or the Alzheimer's Association
, 6215 Sheridan Drive, #100, Buffalo, NY 14221.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.