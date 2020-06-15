OLEAN - Karen E. Robbins, 65, of 404 Laurens St., passed away Wednesday (June 10, 2020) in her home, after a lengthy and courageous fight against cancer.
Born Feb. 16, 1955, in Aurora, Colo., she was the daughter of Thomas L. and Evelyn M. Crump Robbins. On June 11, 1977, in Greencastle, Ind., she married Daniel L. Tate, who survives.
Karen was a graduate of Greencastle High School, and attended Denison University in Granville, Ohio, where she received a bachelor of art degree in history. She then earned two degrees from Columbia University, in New York City, a master of philosophy degree and a Ph.D. in American history.
She was a 30+ year professor of American history at St. Bonaventure University, starting in 1987, a year after she and her husband moved to Olean.
She specialized in early American history, teaching courses in American colonial history, the American Revolution and the early republic period. She pioneered courses at the university in American women's history, African-American history and constitutional history.
In addition to other publications, she also authored the first professional biography of an oft-overlooked American founder, titled "James McHenry: Forgotten Federalist."
Karen was much beloved by her students, with her personable demeanor and narrative style.
She served on numerous committees at the university as well, including a leading role on the compensation committee and a long tenure as the director of Women's Studies on campus.
Karen enjoyed many activities, especially ballroom dancing, traveling and researching her family ancestry. Her intelligence, faith and compassion, warmth and grace expressed an admirable strength of character and love of life to which her many deep friendships will attest.
She worshiped with Bethany Lutheran Church, in Olean, whose support during her illness she deeply appreciated.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Dan, are a son, Daniel L. Tate, IV of Olean; two brothers, Kimbal (Karen) Robbins of Pataskala, Ohio and Karl Robbins (Gemma) of Cebu, Philippines; a sister, Kathleen Robbins of Indianapolis, Ind. and her daughter, Katrina; along with three nieces, Leah, Sarah and Jessica.
The family will be present to receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (June 20, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean.
A private funeral service will follow at Bethany Lutheran Church in Olean. Burial will be in Mt. View Cemetery, Olean.
A memorial gathering will be planned for a later date and will be announced.
Memorials if desired, may be made to Breast Cancer Network of WNY, 3297 Walden Ave., Depew, NY 14043.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, public visitation on Saturday will allow for a maximum of 10 visitors at a time, plus the family. There may be a waiting time for entry. Please use precautions including the use of a mask during your visit.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 15, 2020.