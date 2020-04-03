|
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Karen L. Hayes, 55, of Shinglehouse, passed away with her loving family by her side, on Wednesday (March 25, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y., after a long illness.
Born on Thursday, June 11, 1964, in Olean, she was a daughter of Carl and Delores Austin Johnson.
Karen loved her animals; enjoyed working in her yard; tending to flowers; digging leeks; kayaking; and getting together with family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her parents of Shinglehouse, are four children, James A. "Tiger" Hayes V of Pittsburgh, Patrick F. "Pat" Freeman of Shinglehouse, Casey L. (Brett) Kaple of Roulette, and Jacob L. (Heather) Bogardus of Shinglehouse; five grandchildren, Makayla, Brielle, Braxton, Isabella and Karsen; six siblings, Duane E. "Pete" (Elizabeth) Drake of Brandon, Fla., Karla D. (Paul) Zielinski of Shinglehouse, Carolyn A. Briggs of Mountain Home, Idaho, Joe (Phoebe) Drake of Shinglehouse, Douglas L. (Donna) Drake of Alexandra, Iowa and David B. Drake of Fayetteville, N.C.; two aunts; and several nieces and nephews.
Karen was predeceased by an infant brother; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
In keeping with Karen's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services.
A celebration of Karen's life will be held on a date, time and place to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Teacher's Pet Rescue, 19 Blackberry Lane, Coudersport, PA 16915.
Karen's family has entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Karen, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 3, 2020