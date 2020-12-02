1/1
Karen M. Cole
1944 - 2020
WELLSVILLE - Karen M. Cole, 76, of Wellsville, died Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020) in Wellsville Manor Care Center.

Born Jan. 10, 1944, in Hornell, she was the daughter of Ernest J. and Marion Norton Cole.

Karen was a long-time resident of the Allegany ARC.

She enjoyed listening to polka music and eating out. Karen loved taking trips with her sister JoAnne and spending time with her family.

Surviving are a sister, JoAnne (John) Hoagland of Belmont; and two nieces, Crystal (Joseph) Wiech of Scio and Stephanie (Kirby) Pierce of Cuba.

She was predeceased by her parents.

A private graveside service will be held at Until the Day Dawn Cemetery, Angelica. The Rev. David Ford will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Allegany Arc Foundation, 50 Farnum St., Wellsville, NY 14895.

Arrangements are entrusted to Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
