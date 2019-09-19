|
|
MIDDLEBURY - Karen M. Jacek, 61, of Middlebury, passed away peacefully Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2019) at Buffalo General Hospital.
She was born Dec. 12, 1957, in Batavia, a daughter of the late Roland Spink and Donna Glor Spink Rippel of Olean.
She was employed as a press operator for Tompkins Metal Finishing in Batavia.
Karen had a huge heart for people and animals and it showed in her daily life, especially her dedication to her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her gentle heart.
Survivors include her mother, Donna Spink Rippel of Olean; son, Christopher (Laura) Jacek of Attica; grandchildren, Quentin Jacek and Bentley Jacek; brother, Timothy Spink of Portville; and sisters, Kathleen Rippel of Olean and Janet Rippel of Cuba. She was also survived by nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her stepfather, Harry Rippel; and siblings, Douglas Rippel, Annie Rippel and Kevin Spink.
Family and friends are cordially invited to share thoughts, condolences and fond memories from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 22, 2019) at the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, where a memorial service will commence at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are graciously asked to be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Wyoming County Hospice or Wyoming County SPCA.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net.
Arrangements were entrusted to the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, Ronald Konieczny II, director.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 19, 2019