Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home - Batavia
2 Bogue Avenue
Batavia, NY 14020
585-343-6158
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home - Batavia
2 Bogue Avenue
Batavia, NY 14020
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home - Batavia
2 Bogue Avenue
Batavia, NY 14020
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Jacek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen M. Jacek


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen M. Jacek Obituary
MIDDLEBURY - Karen M. Jacek, 61, of Middlebury, passed away peacefully Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2019) at Buffalo General Hospital.

She was born Dec. 12, 1957, in Batavia, a daughter of the late Roland Spink and Donna Glor Spink Rippel of Olean.

She was employed as a press operator for Tompkins Metal Finishing in Batavia.

Karen had a huge heart for people and animals and it showed in her daily life, especially her dedication to her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her gentle heart.

Survivors include her mother, Donna Spink Rippel of Olean; son, Christopher (Laura) Jacek of Attica; grandchildren, Quentin Jacek and Bentley Jacek; brother, Timothy Spink of Portville; and sisters, Kathleen Rippel of Olean and Janet Rippel of Cuba. She was also survived by nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her stepfather, Harry Rippel; and siblings, Douglas Rippel, Annie Rippel and Kevin Spink.

Family and friends are cordially invited to share thoughts, condolences and fond memories from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 22, 2019) at the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, where a memorial service will commence at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are graciously asked to be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Wyoming County Hospice or Wyoming County SPCA.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net.

Arrangements were entrusted to the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, Ronald Konieczny II, director.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now