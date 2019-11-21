Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Little Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars
Karen V. (Snyder) Farnham


1942 - 2019
Karen V. (Snyder) Farnham Obituary
SALAMANCA - Karen V Snyder Farnham, 77, went home to be with our Lord on Nov. 7, 2019.

She was born Jan. 7, 1942, to her parents, William and Dorothy Snyder, in Salamanca.

Karen was an avid crafter. She enjoyed many varied crafts and participated in numerous craft shows. She was very "community" oriented and a member of several organizations, enjoying time spent with each.

She was employed at Bush Industries, from which she retired. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling and visiting family members, always anxious to return home to her family.

Karen is survived by three sons, Scott (Kim) Whipple of Silver Creek, Timothy Whipple of Buffalo and Shawn Whipple of Wheeling , W.Va.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her siblings, Carol Bryant, Kristine (Mike) Dunkleman and Kirk (Sue) Snyder; and her dear friend, William Callen.

She was most proud of her "blended" families.

She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Catherine Burdick; and her great-granddaughter, Mila.

Her body is being donated to science for research.

There will be a Celebration of Life service from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 7, 2019 at the Little Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
