Katherine L. Gregg

Katherine L. Gregg Obituary
BELFAST - Katherine L. Gregg, of 25 1/2 Sherman St., died Tuesday (Feb. 18, 2020) in Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester.

She was born on Oct. 17, 1959, in Warsaw, a daughter of Edgar and Patricia Kennedy Washburn. She married Jerry L. Gregg Sr., who predeceased her. Later she became engaged to George Lorenz, who survives.

Kathy attended the Higgins Wesleyan Church, and always made sure family came first, which included taking care of her 75 "illegitimate" grandchildren. She had an enormous heart, was the sweetest woman, and touched many lives. She also loved her dog, Cali.

Surviving in addition to her father, Edgar Washburn; and her fiancée, George Lorenz; is a son, Jerry L. Gregg II of Buffalo; her siblings, Richard (Wendy) Washburn of Fillmore, Barbara (Jerry) Jordan of Wiscoy, Tammy (John) Wilcox of Fillmore and Edgar (Marsha) Washburn Jr. of Portland, Ore.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and mother, she was predeceased by a brother, David W. Washburn on Oct. 2, 2019; and a nephew, Aaron Washburn on Dec. 11, 2010.

Family and friends may gather from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday (Feb. 28, 2020) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020) at 11 a.m. Rev. Bruce Smith, pastor of the Higgins Wesleyan Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Fillmore.

Memorials if desired, to Higgins Wesleyan Church, 8222 Higgins Road, Freedom, NY 14065.

Online condolences may be made at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 21, 2020
