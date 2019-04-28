Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine M. "Katie" Kreydt. View Sign Service Information Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home 3128 Nys Route 417 W Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-0254 Send Flowers Obituary

OLEAN - Katherine M. "Katie" Kreydt, 67, of 1220 W. Sullivan St., passed away peacefully Friday (April 26, 2019) at her home, after a long battle with cancer. She had been lovingly cared for by her family and supported by her many friends.



Born July 27, 1951, in Olean she was the daughter of Montgomery and Helen Davis Shoemaker.



On Feb. 24, 1973, at St. Mary of the Angels Church in Olean, she married Gerald D. "Babe" Kreydt, who survives. They had recently celebrated 46 years of marriage.



Katie was a 1969 graduate of Olean High School and soon after she began employment with St. Bonaventure University. She worked in various clerical positions at the University for 34 years until her retirement.



Those her knew Katie know of her love of treasure hunting, collecting and crafting. What was especially meaningful to her was her love of family and her "collection" of many dear friends. In addition to being loved by her family, she was especially loved by her lifelong friends "The Giggle Girls" and her past co-workers, affectionately known as "The Bona Bees".



She is survived by her loving husband, Babe; a son, Aaron Kreydt of New Hope, Pa.; a daughter, Molly Kreydt of Olean; two grandchildren, Lexie and Keegan; and her loving siblings, Suzi, Nancy, her twin brother Monty, Alecia, Barbara and Neil. Also surviving are many loving nieces and nephews.



At Katie's request, there will be no scheduled visitation or services.



Memorials, if desired, may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to any , the most local address being 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.



