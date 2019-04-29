WELLSVILLE - Katherine R. Greenan, 85, of 2167 Greenan Road, passed away Saturday (April 27, 2019) at the Wellsville Manor Care Center.
Friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (May 1, 2019) and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday (May 2, 2019) at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., in Wellsville. The funeral will follow visitation on Thursday at 1 p.m.
A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday's edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 29, 2019