WELLSVILLE - Katherine R. Greenan, 85, of 2167 Greenan Road, passed away Saturday (April 27, 2019) at Wellsville Manor Care Center, with her loving family at her side.



She was born Sept. 23, 1933, in Rochester, the daughter of the late Reese E. and Doris H. Farrell Roberts. On April 7, 1956, in Andover, she married Donald J. Greenan, who predeceased her on May 31, 2000.



Kathy, or "Ki," as her family knew her, was a 1951 graduate of Macedon High School.



She was formerly employed as a comptometer operator for IBM, and later worked for O'Donnell's Grocery Store, and Fay's Drug Store, in Wellsville.



She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles; bowling; playing cards; going to the casino; watching the Buffalo Bills; all the activities at the Wellsville Senior Center; and spending time with her family.



She is survived by six children, Katherine (Douglas) McDowell of Wellsville, Nancy (Gary) Link of Wellsville, Donald (Carol Button) Greenan II of Olean, Rose Mary (Daniel) Vossler of Wellsville, Joseph (Meredith Carr) Greenan of Wellsville and Theresa (Harold) Peterson of Virginia Beach, Va.; 15 grandchildren, Heather, Joshua, Zachary, Laura, Brian, Donald III, Donivan, Justin, Kayla, Jamie, Jessica, Joseph, Ashley, Brittney and Nathen; five great-granddaughters, Trista, Brianna, Emma, Zurie and Paisley; four siblings, Beverly R. Snyder of Pittsford, Richard D. (Ruth) Roberts of Victor, John F. (Barbara) Roberts of Pensacola, Fla. and Doreen (Daniel) Ganoung of Fredericksburg, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and a special family friend, David Craft of Wellsville.



She was predeceased, in addition to her parents and husband, by a brother, Reese E. "Jim" Roberts II; and a sister, Mary Jane Young.



Friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (May 1, 2019) and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday (May 2, 2019) at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., in Wellsville. The funeral will follow visitation Thursday at 1 p.m., in the funeral home. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.



Please consider memorial donations to the Allegany County Office for the Aging/Meals on Wheels; the Activities Department at Wellsville Manor; or the Hart Comfort house.



