SALAMANCA - Kathleen A. McFarlin died Wednesday (Sept. 26, 2019) at her home, in Salamanca.
Born in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Ruth Wilson Meek.
Mrs. McFarlin was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1961.
She had been employed as a nurse's aide at the former Salamanca district hospital, and had also been employed at the former Hotel Dudley in Salamanca.
She was a former member of the St. Patrick RC Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed shopping on QVC and collecting cardinals.
Surviving are two daughters, Kelli McFarlin of Salamanca and Jennifer (Dale DeBoy) DeKay of Kill Buck; two sons, Todd (Karen) McFarlin of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Jamie (Misty) McFarlin of Ontario; a very special niece, Jackie (Gary) Learn of Salamanca; a granddaughter, Emmersyn McFarlin of Ontario; five grandsons, Jacob DeKay of Kill Buck, Shawn McFarlin and Ethan McFarlin, both of Colorado Springs, Ayden DeBoy of Kill Buck and Dylan Ullman of Salamanca; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by three sisters, June Taylor, Ruth Anne Beeles and Mary Lianne Armagost; and three brothers, Donald Meek, Paul Meek and Richard Meek.
As per Kathleen's wishes, there will be no visitation.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 27, 2019