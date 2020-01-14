|
|
AUSTIN, Texas - Kathleen A. Perry, 62, passed away Jan. 3, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Born on Feb. 15, 1957, in Olean, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Eugene Perry and Eileen Perry Turner, who survives.
Kathleen was a graduate of Allegany (N.Y.) Central School. She then went on to obtain her bachelor degree in material science and engineering, at Cornell University, and a master of science in materials science and engineering at Northwestern University.
Kathleen had a long and successful career in the semiconductor field, where many of her developments are still used today. Kathleen worked for IBM; Sematech; Motorola; Obsidian Inc.; Applied Materials; and Cabot Microelectronics.
She retired in her early 40s, but she quickly realized she was too young to retire. She always felt she wanted, and needed, to keep her brain engaged. She then completed a master of science in technology commercialization at the McCombs School at the University of Texas.
This degree started her on the road to her second successful career, as a financial advisor. At the time of her death, she was working at Merrill Lynch. She had deep connections with many of her clients and was dedicated to making sure they were well taken care of.
She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and colleague. She loved and appreciated people for who they were, and tried to see the best in everyone.
She had two special canine companions, "Ginny" and "Millie," who consistently brought a smile to her face.
In addition to her mother of Allegany, she is survived by her wife, Naomi Freireich of Austin, Texas; two sons, Ian (Kelly Atwood) Torgersen of Austin and Jesse (JennekeWijam) Torgersen of Leiden, Netherlands; a grandson, Noah Torgensen of Leiden, Netherlands; two sisters, Margie (Michael) Nugent and Patricia (Thomas) Vesotski, both of Allegany; a brother, Thomas (Wanda) Perry of Phoenix, Ariz.; a step-brother, Robert Turner of Scottsdale, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Mary Lynn Perry of Mount Vernon, Ohio; and her nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly, Greg, Sharon, Gary, Suzanne, Jeff, Julie, Zach, Trish, Britney, Raymond and Stephanie.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her brother, Daniel Perry; stepfather, Leo Turner; step-brother, George Turner; step-sisters, Denise Fracek and Diane Boyce.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held in Austin.
Before Kathleen became ill, she joined the board of The Monhegan Museum, in Maine, on the tiny island she loved and where she and Naomi had a summer home. To help fulfill Kathleen's dream for that museum, a donation in her honor would be most appreciated. Donations can be made at https://monheganmuseum.org/ways-to-give/.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 14, 2020