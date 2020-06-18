FRANKLINVILLE - Kathleen Anne Herman, 68, died unexpectedly Saturday (June 13, 2020) in Columbus, Ohio.



She was born Aug. 26, 1951, in Buffalo, the daughter of Edward and Helen Pasciak Tucholka.



Surviving are her brother, Timothy (Ruthann) Tucholka; her children, Jennifer (Michael) Halsaver and Ronne (Tricia) Herman II; her grandchildren, Benjamin and Allyson Halsaver, Cameron Herman and Quentin Perry; and her great-grandchild, Adelina Perry.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ronne Alan Herman.



The family will be having a celebration of life in Columbus at a later date.

