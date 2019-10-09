|
BLACK CREEK - Kathleen J. "Katie" Hamilton, 92, formerly of 8159 Tibbetts Hill Road, Black Creek, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 08, 2019) at the Livingston County Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, after a lengthy illness.
Born March 27, 1927, in Shinglehouse, Pa., she was a daughter of Leonard T. and Mildred Trask James. On Nov. 30, 1946, at the Boanga Club in Scio, she married Marvin "Mark" Hamilton, who preceded her in death June 26, 2000.
She had worked as a unit price coordinator at Schryver's Market in Cuba prior to her retirement.
Katie was a longtime active member of the First Baptist Church, where she served on the board of directors and ran the kitchen, providing numerous meals throughout the years for all occasions. She was a member of the American Baptist Women's Ministries, lifetime member of the Auxiliary to the New Hudson Fire Company and active in the Cuba Senior Citizens.
She was a wonderful cook, dabbled in ceramics, and enjoyed reading and traveling. For many years she was actively involved in the family's maple syrup production and was always ready for a good adventure. She loved ice cream.
Her greatest accomplishment in life was being a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She leaves behind her children, Curtiss (Debby) Hamilton of Cuba, Carl Hamilton of Latrobe, Pa., Chris (Candee) Hamilton of Black Creek and Patricia "Patty" (Thomas) Hamilton-Rodgers of Mt. Morris; four grandchildren, Jody Hamilton, Jonathan Hamilton, Kyle Hamilton and Mason Hamilton; a great-grandson, Ayden Walker; several step grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (Oct. 11, 2019) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., 9 Bull St. Cuba. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 12, 2019) at the Cuba First Baptist Church, 17 South St., Cuba. The Rev. Lynn Sullivan will officiate. Burial will be in Black Creek Cemetery, Town of New Hudson.
Memorials may be made to the Cuba First Baptist Church or to the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation Activities Department, 11 Murray Hill Drive, Mt. Morris, NY 14510.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 9, 2019