Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Jo Norton. View Sign

FRIENDSHIP - Kathleen Jo Norton, 70, of 4216 Mossbrook Road, Friendship, passed away Thursday (March 7, 2019) at home, after a lengthy illness.



Born July 14, 1948, she was a daughter of Frederick and Ila Cranker Foley. On June 29, 1974, she married Wendell Norton, who preceded her in death, in 2010.



Kathleen was born and raised in Belfast, and graduated from Belfast Central School.



She was a loving mother, devoted wife and homemaker most of her life. She also worked in the bakery, at Sortore's Deli, for a number of years.



She used to love to do crossword puzzles, and spend time with family, and will be remembered for her baking, and her homemade mac and cheese most.



Surviving are a daughter, Ruth (Robert) Wagner; a grandson, Zebadiah Schmidt; a great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Schmidt; a brother, Thomas "Micky" (Leisa) Foley; a niece, Shaina Foley; and her son, Tucker; a nephew, Aaron Foley.



There will be no visitation or funeral services.



Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.



To her dedicated caregivers: We love you and she loved you. Thank you for the love, and support, that allowed us to keep her comfortable at home, these last few years.



Online condolences may be sent at FRIENDSHIP - Kathleen Jo Norton, 70, of 4216 Mossbrook Road, Friendship, passed away Thursday (March 7, 2019) at home, after a lengthy illness.Born July 14, 1948, she was a daughter of Frederick and Ila Cranker Foley. On June 29, 1974, she married Wendell Norton, who preceded her in death, in 2010.Kathleen was born and raised in Belfast, and graduated from Belfast Central School.She was a loving mother, devoted wife and homemaker most of her life. She also worked in the bakery, at Sortore's Deli, for a number of years.She used to love to do crossword puzzles, and spend time with family, and will be remembered for her baking, and her homemade mac and cheese most.Surviving are a daughter, Ruth (Robert) Wagner; a grandson, Zebadiah Schmidt; a great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Schmidt; a brother, Thomas "Micky" (Leisa) Foley; a niece, Shaina Foley; and her son, Tucker; a nephew, Aaron Foley.There will be no visitation or funeral services.Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.To her dedicated caregivers: We love you and she loved you. Thank you for the love, and support, that allowed us to keep her comfortable at home, these last few years.Online condolences may be sent at rinkerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close