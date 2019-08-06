|
OLEAN – Kathleen Burroughs Keller, passed into glory Thursday (Aug. 1, 2019) surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness.
Kathleen was born on July 26, 1943, the eldest of nine siblings, to Robert and Marjorie Linnan Burroughs. in Olean.
She lived a vibrant and authentic life, graduating from Portville Central School, in 1963, and following her dream, by working in hair and fashion. She became a hair design specialist and fashion designer, working for QVC and making many trips to New York City, buying the latest fashions for retail stores, in Olean. In later years, Kathleen worked in security in Largo, Fla., where she retired, in 2014.
Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Calvin) Gardner; son, Kurt (Erika) Keller; grandchildren, Joel Gardner, Mia, Madeline, Troy and Shane Keller; great-grandson, Calvin Dean Gardner; eight siblings, Marcia Bean, Jeanne Foreman, Susanne Grover, Donald Burroughs, Cherie Platt, Marjorie Dexter, Robert Burroughs and Laurie Ruggles. She had many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones. She will be deeply missed by those who loved her, including her cat, Katana.
Her life was celebrated in a private ceremony, according to her wishes.
Memorials can be made in her name to the Ten Lives Club, 2074 Clinton St., Buffalo, NY 14206 or to the Portville American Legion, 24 S. Main St., Portville, NY 14770.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 6, 2019