SMETHPORT, Pa. - Kathleen L. Loop Snyder, 74, passed away on Friday (March 6, 2020) at UPMC Cole Hospital, in Coudersport, following a brief illness.
Born on Aug. 14, 1945, in Olean, she was a daughter of Glenn R. and Mary Jeanette Anderson Loop.
She was a 1963 graduate of Otto-Eldred High School, and a 1967 graduate of Clarion State College, where she later received her master's degree in speech pathology.
Kathy had been employed for over 30 years, at the Seneca Highlands IU9, as a speech pathologist, retiring in 1999.
She was a devoted 50-plus year member of the Smethport United Methodist Church, where she had served on many committees and was a past trustee. She was also a member of the Phoenix Chapter No. 15, Order of the Eastern Star Lodge, in Smethport, and the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority, at Clarion.
Kathy was an avid world traveler and enjoyed reading. She loved her many cats that she had over the years, and in addition to spending quality time with her family and friends, she received great joy from her summer mowing and her winter snow removal.
Surviving are a son, Bryce Snyder of Smethport; a daughter, Renee' (Joel Parana) Snyder of Smethport; two grandchildren, Ashley and Christopher Snyder; a sister, Janet (Theodore) Cottillion of Allegany; and a nephew, Nicholas Glenn Cottillion.
At Kathy's request there will be no services, and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA; the American Diabetes Association; or the Smethport United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 10, 2020