MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Kathleen Lynn Donahue Price, 41, of McCandless Township, passed away Oct. 24, 2019.
On Oct. 20, Katie suffered a major cerebral aneurysm.
Katie was a 2000 Allegheny College graduate with degrees in economics and mathematics.
Katie was a dedicated wife and mother, first and foremost. She treasured her family and embraced every moment she had with them. Katie will be fondly remembered, by her family and friends, for her beautiful smile; warm personality; sage advice; and her love for life.
She was the beloved wife of Randall A. Price; loving mother of Brennan, Delaney, Owen and the late John Hunter Price; daughter of Brion and Joan Donahue; daughter-in-law of Doug and Betsy Price of Olean; sister of Leah Penwell; sister-in-law of Kristie (Tim) Lindhome of Cuba; aunt of Connor and Abby Penwell and Henry and Elsa Lindhome; survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Because Katie so valued the importance of education, memorial contributions may be made to the children's 529 educational funds. Checks may be sent directly to Randall Price at 790 Olive St., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please make a notation on the check in the memo area that the funds are specifically for 529 accounts.
The Price and Donahue families would like to express sincerest gratitude to all of their family and friends for the outpouring of support they've received. Flowers gratefully declined. There will be no visitation and services are private.
Arrangements by Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home Inc., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., Pittsburgh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 1, 2019