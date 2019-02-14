Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen S. Kemp. View Sign





Born Nov. 11, 1984, in Olean, she was the daughter of John Kemp Sr., of Limestone, and the late Cathy Rzucek Ostrowski.



She was a graduate of the University of Buffalo, receiving a master's degree in Business Administration, and received her bachelor of science in Business Administration from Canisius College, Class of 2006.



Ms. Kemp worked in the administrative offices for Fidelis Care for over five years. She worked in the same field in Boston, Mass., prior to returning to this area.



She enjoyed spending time with her family and enjoyed her cat, Betty. She loved doing arts and crafts, painting as well as scrapbooking.



Surviving besides her father are a sister, Nicole M. Wright, of Napoli; a brother, John Kemp Jr., of Limestone; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River Street, Salamanca, NY.



E-condolences can be sent to GETZVILLE - Ms. Kathleen S. Kemp, 34, died unexpectedly Monday morning (Feb. 11, 2019) in Getzville.Born Nov. 11, 1984, in Olean, she was the daughter of John Kemp Sr., of Limestone, and the late Cathy Rzucek Ostrowski.She was a graduate of the University of Buffalo, receiving a master's degree in Business Administration, and received her bachelor of science in Business Administration from Canisius College, Class of 2006.Ms. Kemp worked in the administrative offices for Fidelis Care for over five years. She worked in the same field in Boston, Mass., prior to returning to this area.She enjoyed spending time with her family and enjoyed her cat, Betty. She loved doing arts and crafts, painting as well as scrapbooking.Surviving besides her father are a sister, Nicole M. Wright, of Napoli; a brother, John Kemp Jr., of Limestone; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River Street, Salamanca, NY.E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh. Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close