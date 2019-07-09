Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen V. Pearson. View Sign Service Information Guenther Funeral Home Inc 1303 E State St Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

CUBA - Kathleen V. Pearson, of Linwood Drive, Cuba, passed away Saturday (July 6, 2019) surrounded by her family, at Olean General Hospital.



Born May 27, 1954, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of Gerald and Marie Ledwin Grotke. On Dec. 7, 1979, at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Buffalo, she married Joseph Pearson Jr., who predeceased her.



Kathleen worked for many years, at Cuba Memorial Hospital, and was a member of St. Mary of the Angels Parish.



She enjoyed going to Allegany State Park; amusement parks with her grandson; and traveling to Cape Cod with her family. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her daughters and grandson.



Surviving are two daughters, Elizabeth (Shane) McElheny of Naples and Jennifer Pearson of Olean; a grandson, Tyler Pearson of Olean; two brothers, Jim (Lori) Grotke and Eric (Letizia) Grotke, both of Buffalo; a sister, Judith (James) Eagan of Buffalo; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband, Kathleen was predeceased by her parents.



Friends are invited to a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday (July 12, 2019) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels.



Memorials if desired, may be made to Catholic Charities, 2636 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.



Online condolences may be made at CUBA - Kathleen V. Pearson, of Linwood Drive, Cuba, passed away Saturday (July 6, 2019) surrounded by her family, at Olean General Hospital.Born May 27, 1954, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of Gerald and Marie Ledwin Grotke. On Dec. 7, 1979, at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Buffalo, she married Joseph Pearson Jr., who predeceased her.Kathleen worked for many years, at Cuba Memorial Hospital, and was a member of St. Mary of the Angels Parish.She enjoyed going to Allegany State Park; amusement parks with her grandson; and traveling to Cape Cod with her family. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her daughters and grandson.Surviving are two daughters, Elizabeth (Shane) McElheny of Naples and Jennifer Pearson of Olean; a grandson, Tyler Pearson of Olean; two brothers, Jim (Lori) Grotke and Eric (Letizia) Grotke, both of Buffalo; a sister, Judith (James) Eagan of Buffalo; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband, Kathleen was predeceased by her parents.Friends are invited to a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday (July 12, 2019) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels.Memorials if desired, may be made to Catholic Charities, 2636 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close