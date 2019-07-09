CUBA - Kathleen V. Pearson, of Linwood Drive, Cuba, passed away Saturday (July 6, 2019) surrounded by her family, at Olean General Hospital.
Born May 27, 1954, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of Gerald and Marie Ledwin Grotke. On Dec. 7, 1979, at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Buffalo, she married Joseph Pearson Jr., who predeceased her.
Kathleen worked for many years, at Cuba Memorial Hospital, and was a member of St. Mary of the Angels Parish.
She enjoyed going to Allegany State Park; amusement parks with her grandson; and traveling to Cape Cod with her family. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her daughters and grandson.
Surviving are two daughters, Elizabeth (Shane) McElheny of Naples and Jennifer Pearson of Olean; a grandson, Tyler Pearson of Olean; two brothers, Jim (Lori) Grotke and Eric (Letizia) Grotke, both of Buffalo; a sister, Judith (James) Eagan of Buffalo; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Kathleen was predeceased by her parents.
Friends are invited to a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday (July 12, 2019) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels.
Memorials if desired, may be made to Catholic Charities, 2636 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 9, 2019