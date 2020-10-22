1/1
Kathryn L. "Kay Lee" (Rinker) Bradley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUBA - Kathryn L. "Kay Lee" Rinker Bradley, 81, formerly of 25 South St., Cuba, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 20, 2020) at the Pines Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center of Olean, after a lengthy illness.

Born Jan. 28, 1939, in Cuba, she was a daughter of Howard Streator and Margaret Harris Rinker. On Sept. 2, 1961, at Our Lady of Angels Church, Cuba, she married William T. Bradley Sr., who predeceased her.

She was a graduate of Cuba Central School, Class of 1956. She then graduated in 1958 from the University of Buffalo with a secretarial degree. Three years later, in 1961, she graduated from St. Bonaventure University with a Latin and philosophy degree.

She began teaching in Rochester, and then in 1962 returned to Cuba and taught Latin and Spanish at Cuba Central School. For many years she was a secretary for her former husband William T. Bradley's optometry business. She owned and operated The Country Heart Store on Main Street in Cuba for many years.

She was a former member and treasurer for the Cuba Palmer Opera House and assisted with its fundraising efforts, and the Cuba Historical Society and assisted in grant writing for restoration plaques for houses in town that were historically aged. She served on the Cuba Memorial Hospital Board and its auxiliary and was treasurer for the hospital's ShowTime productions. She also co-chaired Cuba's bicentennial celebration with Mike Magnano.

She had been a member of Our Lady of Angels Church and its Altar and Rosary Society.

She enjoyed researching family genealogy; cooking and baking; antiques; and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children, William T. (Lisa) Bradley Jr. of Cuba, Margaret Tufino of Cuba, Michael G. Bradley of Massena, Kathryn "Kathy" (Donald) Glover of Cuba and Colleen (Mark) Edwards of Baldwinsville; 32 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; former husband, William Sr.; brother and sister-in-law, Timothy J. (Janice) Rinker; a daughter-in-law, Alicia Bradley; and a son-in-law, Jorge Tufino.

Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. only Sunday (Oct. 25, 2020) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., Cuba, at which time the rosary will be recited. A Missa Cantata Requiem Mass will be celebrated at noon Monday (Oct. 26, 2020) at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, Belfast. The Rev. Dennis J.J. Mancuso will be the celebrant.

Memorials may be made to the Cuba Palmer Opera House or to Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
9 Bull St
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-0100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
May God hold you all in HIS LOVING embrace.
Your mom is now among the heavenly angels & with her Lord.
Karen Trietley
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved