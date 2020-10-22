CUBA - Kathryn L. "Kay Lee" Rinker Bradley, 81, formerly of 25 South St., Cuba, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 20, 2020) at the Pines Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center of Olean, after a lengthy illness.



Born Jan. 28, 1939, in Cuba, she was a daughter of Howard Streator and Margaret Harris Rinker. On Sept. 2, 1961, at Our Lady of Angels Church, Cuba, she married William T. Bradley Sr., who predeceased her.



She was a graduate of Cuba Central School, Class of 1956. She then graduated in 1958 from the University of Buffalo with a secretarial degree. Three years later, in 1961, she graduated from St. Bonaventure University with a Latin and philosophy degree.



She began teaching in Rochester, and then in 1962 returned to Cuba and taught Latin and Spanish at Cuba Central School. For many years she was a secretary for her former husband William T. Bradley's optometry business. She owned and operated The Country Heart Store on Main Street in Cuba for many years.



She was a former member and treasurer for the Cuba Palmer Opera House and assisted with its fundraising efforts, and the Cuba Historical Society and assisted in grant writing for restoration plaques for houses in town that were historically aged. She served on the Cuba Memorial Hospital Board and its auxiliary and was treasurer for the hospital's ShowTime productions. She also co-chaired Cuba's bicentennial celebration with Mike Magnano.



She had been a member of Our Lady of Angels Church and its Altar and Rosary Society.



She enjoyed researching family genealogy; cooking and baking; antiques; and spending time with her family.



Surviving are her children, William T. (Lisa) Bradley Jr. of Cuba, Margaret Tufino of Cuba, Michael G. Bradley of Massena, Kathryn "Kathy" (Donald) Glover of Cuba and Colleen (Mark) Edwards of Baldwinsville; 32 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents; former husband, William Sr.; brother and sister-in-law, Timothy J. (Janice) Rinker; a daughter-in-law, Alicia Bradley; and a son-in-law, Jorge Tufino.



Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. only Sunday (Oct. 25, 2020) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., Cuba, at which time the rosary will be recited. A Missa Cantata Requiem Mass will be celebrated at noon Monday (Oct. 26, 2020) at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, Belfast. The Rev. Dennis J.J. Mancuso will be the celebrant.



Memorials may be made to the Cuba Palmer Opera House or to Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.

