|
|
BOLIVAR - Kathryn L. Smith, 61, of 106 South St., passed away Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) at home, following a brief illness.
Born Jan. 25, 1958, in Cheektowaga, she was the daughter of Merry Seeley.
Kathryn was a graduate of Richburg Central School, Class of 1975. She was employed by the Allegany County Sheriff's Office as a cook for 28 years, retiring in 2015.
Kathryn loved knitting and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Lisa (Jeffrey) Gilliland and Ashley Fantauzzo, both of Bolivar; six grandchildren; two brothers, Roger (Julie) Hoshal of Friendship and Richard Hoshal of Belmont; two sisters, Laura Gabler of Wellsville and Lynn Wagoner of Little Genesee; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Merry Seeley on Aug. 28, 2015; and two nephews, Marcus Hoshal and Bobby Wagoner.
There will be no prior visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.
Memorials may be made to Allegany County Cancer Services, 100 South Highland Ave., Wellsville, NY 14895.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schaffner Funeral Home, Inc., Bolivar.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 17, 2019