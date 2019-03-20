WARSAW - Kathy Button, of Warsaw, died Monday (March 18, 2019) in the Wyoming County Skilled Nursing Facility.
She was born Sept. 15, 1964, in Hornell, a daughter of the late John L. and Mary O'Dell Button.
Kathy enjoyed dancing, playing bingo, watching old movies, playing on her iPad and most of all her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephew.
Surviving is a sister, Melinda Morris of Castile; a brother, John E. Button of Warsaw; several nieces and nephews; three great-nieces and a great-nephew.
Family and friends may gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (March 23, 2019) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St. Fillmore, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Jonathan Finley, pastor of the Rushford Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Alger Cemetery, Fillmore.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to , 1425 Jefferson Road, 2nd floor, Rochester, NY 14623, or www.mda.org.
