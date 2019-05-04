OLEAN - Kathy-Lyn E. Ditto, formerly of Olean, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday (May 2, 2019).
Born Dec. 25, 1960, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late Ellen Tapp.
Kathy-Lyn, was a graduate of Olean High School and a member of the Fresh Fire Worship Center. She was very proud of being part of the nursing home ministry.
She is survived by her step-father, Fred Tapp; and many friends.
There will be no visitation. A private memorial service will be held at a later time.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be expressed at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 4, 2019