GREAT VALLEY - Ms. Kathy Norton, 64, of Great Valley, died at Buffalo General Hospital, Buffalo, on Friday (March 13, 2020) following a long illness.
Born Oct. 21, 1955, in Springville, she was the daughter of the late Ryan and Eileen Button Norton.
Ms. Norton graduated from Ellicottville High School, Class of 1973, and received an associate degree from Jamestown Community College, Jamestown.
She was employed as an office manager with ANR, Ellicottville, and St. Bonaventure University, Allegany.
Ms. Norton enjoyed spending time with her friends and her pets. She also enjoyed bowling in various leagues.
Surviving are two sisters, Gay (James) Fitzpatrick of Great Valley and Ann (Joe) Tascone of Utica; two brothers, Allen (Ruth) Norton of Little Valley and Donn (Jackie) Norton of Great Valley; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Nan Ullman.
There will be no visitation.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to EARS or Friends of Strays.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 16, 2020