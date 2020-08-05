1/1
Kay E. Conlan
FREWSBURG - Kay E. Conlan, 85, of 5 Carroll St., Frewsburg, passed away Sunday (Aug. 2, 2020) at her home.

She was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Hornell, the daughter of Robert and Mary Mosher O'Brien.

In early years she had worked as a telephone operator and later for the former Quality Markets for many years.

Kay was a member of Saint James, Our Lady of Victory RC Church Oratory in Frewsburg.

Kay enjoyed reading and was an avid college football fan. She loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events.

Kay is survived by her husband, Daniel Conlan; four children, Kelley (Richard) Berg, Kevin (Deborah) Conlan and Michael (A'Lynn) Conlan of Frewsburg, and Shane (Caroline) Conlan of Sewickley, Pa.; 11 grandchildren, Christopher, Eric and Annie Berg, Ryann (Adam) Sadowski, Tyler, Patrick, Christopher, Mary Katherine, Daniel, Quinn and Gracie Conlan; two great-grandchildren, Trey and Kade Sadowski; and a sister, Susan Zurat of Salamanca.

She was predeceased by two sisters and one brother.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory RC Church Oratory. Visitation will be private.

Memorials may be made to Myers Memorial Library, 6 Falconer St., P.O. Box 559, Frewsburg, NY 14738; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are by the Peterson Funeral Home, Frewsburg.

Condolences may be sent to Kay's family at petersonfh.net.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Funeral Home
12 N Pearl St
Frewsburg, NY 14738
(716) 569-5405
