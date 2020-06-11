Kay E. Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLEAN - Kay E. Miller, a longtime Olean resident, died Tuesday (June 9, 2020) at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, in Olean.

Born Sept. 18, 1943, in Wayland, she was the daughter of Ellsworth and Grace Schirmer Miller.

Kay was a graduate of Haverling High School in Bath. She first worked as a seamstress at Davies in Wellsville and she later worked and volunteered at Olean General Hospital for many years. Kay also worked at Ried's Food Barn in the deli department.

She was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Angels Parish, and enjoyed attending church activities. Kay loved music, animals, crafts, family gatherings and was also very proud of being a skilled seamstress.

Surviving are two daughters, Brenda (Kurt) Schmidt of Belmont and Kathy (Dan) Moran of Nunda; six grandchildren, Amanda Jadwin, Christopher (Gina) Schmidt, Jessica (Brandon) Schmidt-Monin, Matthew (Miranda) Moran, Kevin (Faith) Moran and Megan (Tyler Colegrove) Moran; and five great-grandchildren, Aidan Jadwin, Ryan Jadwin, Mason Monin, Harper Monin and Mia Moran.

Private visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday (June 12, 2020) at the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph Church in Belmont. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Belmont.

Memorials if desired may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.guentherfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved