OLEAN - Kay E. Miller, a longtime Olean resident, died Tuesday (June 9, 2020) at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, in Olean.
Born Sept. 18, 1943, in Wayland, she was the daughter of Ellsworth and Grace Schirmer Miller.
Kay was a graduate of Haverling High School in Bath. She first worked as a seamstress at Davies in Wellsville and she later worked and volunteered at Olean General Hospital for many years. Kay also worked at Ried's Food Barn in the deli department.
She was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Angels Parish, and enjoyed attending church activities. Kay loved music, animals, crafts, family gatherings and was also very proud of being a skilled seamstress.
Surviving are two daughters, Brenda (Kurt) Schmidt of Belmont and Kathy (Dan) Moran of Nunda; six grandchildren, Amanda Jadwin, Christopher (Gina) Schmidt, Jessica (Brandon) Schmidt-Monin, Matthew (Miranda) Moran, Kevin (Faith) Moran and Megan (Tyler Colegrove) Moran; and five great-grandchildren, Aidan Jadwin, Ryan Jadwin, Mason Monin, Harper Monin and Mia Moran.
Private visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday (June 12, 2020) at the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph Church in Belmont. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Belmont.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.guentherfh.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.