THE VILLAGES, Fla. - Kay F. Grace, 69, died Feb. 4, 2020, at her home in The Villages, after bravely fighting ovarian cancer for over three years.
Born April 10, 1950, in Tacoma, Wash., she was one of five daughters of Underwood and Rose Donato Williamson. On Nov. 23, 1973, at the St. Bonaventure (N.Y.) University Chapel, she married her high school sweetheart, Geoff Grace, who survives her.
Being part of a career Army family, Kay attended many schools in the United States and Germany, and ultimately graduated from Allegany (N.Y.) High School in 1968. She attended Jefferson Community College in Watertown, N.Y., and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education from St. Bonaventure University in 1972.
She began her teaching career in the Wellsville (N.Y.) Central School District in 1972. She moved to Hamburg (N.Y.), where she continued to teach, retiring as a multi-age classroom teacher at the Charlotte Avenue Elementary school in 2010.
Kay's principal described her as a standard of excellence for other educators to follow. Her 38 years in the Hamburg Central School District were marked with distinction and recognition for her efforts and program initiation in the classroom and beyond. She was honored by her school district and local clubs and civic organizations like Kiwanis. Through her efforts she brought national recognition incorporating academic programs in the classroom. She was a recipient of the Jane Skrzypek Educator of the Year Award from the New York State PTA.
Kay was involved in many initiatives and activities involving school children, and is well known for an annual camping trip to the Adirondack Mountains with fellow teachers and students.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Erich Grace of Hamburg and Bryan Grace of Whitefish, Mont.; her sisters, Phyllis (Ron) Marshall of Watertown, Shirley (John) Walsh of Allegany, Nancy (Rick) Riordan of Olean, N.Y. and Anne (Dave) Shortsleeve of Watertown; her brother-in-law, Fred (Judy) Grace of Allegany; her sisters-in-law, Jan (Tom) Mitchell of The Villages, Michelle (Walt) Nye of Woodlands, Texas, Margaret (Bob) Hines of Allegany and Kathy Grace of Bemus Point, N.Y; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Dr. Tim Grace in 2019.
A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the St. Bonaventure University Friary Chapel, with Fr. Jim Vacco, pastor at St. Bonaventure Parish Church in Allegany, as celebrant.
If desired, memorials in honor of Kay can be made to Hospice of Marion County, 3261 SW 34th Ave., Ocala, FL 34474, or online at hospiceofmarion.com/donate; or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, P.O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240, or www.give.roswellpark.org.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 19, 2020