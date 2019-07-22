LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Mr. Keith King, 61, of Land O' Lakes, formerly of Salamanca, N.Y., died unexpectedly Wednesday (July 17, 2019) in Elyria, Ohio.



Born Nov. 25, 1957, in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of Susan Ellis King of Allegany, N.Y., and the late Kenneth King. He was married on July 10, 2010, to the former Irene M. Stark, who survives.



He was a graduate of Allegany High School, Class of 1975, and earned his associate's degree from Alfred (N.Y.) State University.



Keith had been employed with the Salamanca Board of Public Utilities since 1978, beginning with the water and sewer crew, later becoming foreman, and retiring as general manager in Jan. 2017.



He had served as a member with the New York Association of Public Power; New York State Municipal Electric Utility Association; and the New York Municipal Power Agency.



He was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish; the Knights of Columbus; and the Sons of the American Legion Post 535.



He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, traveling with his wife and spending time with his grandchildren. He retired to Florida so he could golf every day.



Surviving besides his wife, are four daughters, Jessica (Raleigh) Farrell of Bradford, Pa., Kathleen (Joshua) Mowery of Little Valley N.Y., Laura (Jason Krotz) King of Ellicottville, N.Y. and Jennifer (Buddy) Horning of Land O' Lakes; four grandchildren, Parker Gebauer of Ellicottville, Quinn Mowery of Little Valley, N.Y., Lincoln Krotz of Ellicottville and Chloe Horning of Land O' Lakes; a sister, Sheryl (Kevin) Carls of Allegany; a brother, Kert (Penny) King of Ellicottville; several nieces.



He was predeceased by a brother, Kevin King.



Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday (July 25, 2019) and Friday (July 26, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, N.Y.



A prayer service will be in held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Saturday (July 27, 2019) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Parish, 274 Broad St., Salamanca at 10 a.m., with Rev. Mariusz Sierhart, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.



E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh. Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 22, 2019