SALAMANCA - Keith Knier, beloved husband, father and friend, died peacefully Dec. 3, 2019, at the age of 52, in his Salamanca home.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Deborah; two children, Olivia (Hunter) Laws and Gregory (Morgan); two sisters, Michelle and Beth; two brothers, Roy and Troy; as well as a very special aunt, Sally; and uncle, Curt.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Wanda Jean; and a brother, Bob.
Keith made the generous gift of donating his body, to the University at Buffalo School of Medicine, for the advancement of medical science. There are no services planned at this time, but the family will be hosting a celebration of his life, at a later date.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 10, 2019