Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartley's Lone Oak Funeral Home
110 Main St
Lone Oak, TX 75453
(903) 662-5131
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Murray Day

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Murray Day Obituary
LONE OAK, Texas - Memorial services for Keith Murray Day, 89, of Lone Oak, Texas, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday (July 27, 2019) at First Christian Church, Lone Oak, under the direction of the family.

Cremation arrangements are under direction of Bartley's Funeral Home, Lone Oak.

Mr. Day passed away July 16, 2019, in Lone Oak.

He was born Jan. 18, 1930, in Boliver, N.Y., to the late Guy Orley and Crystal Olive Taylor Day. Keith married Janet Ruth Dunshie, on May 10, 1948.

Other survivors include his sons, Brenton Day, Bryan Day and Bryce Day; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now