LONE OAK, Texas - Memorial services for Keith Murray Day, 89, of Lone Oak, Texas, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday (July 27, 2019) at First Christian Church, Lone Oak, under the direction of the family.
Cremation arrangements are under direction of Bartley's Funeral Home, Lone Oak.
Mr. Day passed away July 16, 2019, in Lone Oak.
He was born Jan. 18, 1930, in Boliver, N.Y., to the late Guy Orley and Crystal Olive Taylor Day. Keith married Janet Ruth Dunshie, on May 10, 1948.
Other survivors include his sons, Brenton Day, Bryan Day and Bryce Day; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 21, 2019