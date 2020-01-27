|
SANFORD, Fla. - Kellie A. Haggerty, of Sanford, formerly of Olean, N.Y., passed away at Orlando Regional Medical Center, in Orlando, from complications after suffering a brain aneurysm, on Jan. 5, 2020.
Born Dec. 27, 1970, in Olean, she was the daughter of Robert (Jan) Haggerty of Olean and Michele (the late Phil) Prohaska of North Tonawanda.
Kellie was a 1989 graduate of Olean High School ,and earned her registered nursing degree from Millard Fillmore School of Nursing, in Buffalo, N.Y., with special awards.
After moving to Florida, she was employed by Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies, a part of Orlando Health, for more than 20 years. Those years were spent in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) caring for premature and ill newborn babies. She loved her job and couldn't imagine doing anything else.
As a member of the medical field, Kellie was an organ donor.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by three sons, Baylee Grant Buchanan, Breydon Joseph Buchanan and Beck Landon Buchanan, all of Sanford. Her boys were the most important parts of her life. Also surviving is her sister, Sandra (John) Devries of Syracuse, N.Y.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her sister, Kerrie Haggerty Mooney in 2016.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations in her memory if desired, can be made to Robert Haggerty, 1237 Goodrich Ave., Olean, NY 14760 for the benefit of her sons' futures.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 27, 2020