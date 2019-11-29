|
ROCHESTER, Ohio - Kelly E. Rose, of 10671 Rochester Road, formerly of Olean, N.Y., passed away Sunday (Nov. 24, 2019) at Aultman Hospital in Canton.
Kelly was born Feb. 11, 1996, in Wellsville, N.Y., and was a daughter of Mark K. and Jessica R. Taft Rose. She was a 2014 graduate of Olean High School.
Kelly was formerly a member of the Olean First Presbyterian Church. She moved to Ohio in 2015, where she worked as a caregiver.
Kelly loved cats and dogs.
Kelly is survived by her father and stepmother, Mark K. (April) Rose of Olean; three children, Jessica, Trever and Travis Ramsey; two siblings, Nicole E. (Stephen Mowers) Rose and Dillon Oakley, both of Olean; her paternal grandmother and step grandfather, Elise (Michael) Parington of Minerva; her paternal grandfather and step grandmother, Mark (Patti) Rose Sr. of Franklinville, N.Y.; her maternal grandmother, Barbara Taft of Olean; and her maternal grandfather, Ken Taft of Arizona.
Kelly was predeceased by her mother, Jessica Taft Rose in 2005.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 3, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Bruce Levine, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Olean, will officiate.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 29, 2019