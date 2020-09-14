ELDRED, Pa. - Brother Kendrick L. Durphy, 90, of Sun Valley Road, passed away on Friday (Sept. 11, 2020) at Bradford Manor.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2020) at the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred, when a service will be held at 1 p.m., with Pastor Ronald Frazier and Pastor Lowell Hicks, co-officiating. Burial will follow in the Annin Creek Cemetery, Turtlepoint. Full military honors will be presented by the Eldred American Legion Post 887 Honor Guard.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Kendrick Durphy burial fund, care of the Frame Funeral Home.
