1/
Kendrick L. Durphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kendrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELDRED, Pa. - Brother Kendrick L. Durphy, 90, of Sun Valley Road, passed away on Friday (Sept. 11, 2020) at Bradford Manor.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2020) at the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred, when a service will be held at 1 p.m., with Pastor Ronald Frazier and Pastor Lowell Hicks, co-officiating. Burial will follow in the Annin Creek Cemetery, Turtlepoint. Full military honors will be presented by the Eldred American Legion Post 887 Honor Guard.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Kendrick Durphy burial fund, care of the Frame Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
(814) 225-4782
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frame Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved