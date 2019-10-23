|
|
LOCKPORT - Kenneth A. Smith Jr. passed away Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) in Lockport Rehab and Health Care Center.
Born Nov. 3, 1930, in Buffalo, he was the son of Kenneth and Katherine Burkhardt Smith Sr.
Kenneth served in the National Guard and worked for Harrison Radiator for 17 years, where he was a machine repairman, retiring in 1992. Prior to working at Harrison Radiator, he worked for 31 years for International Paper Co.
Kenneth was a member of the VFW, the American Legion in Ellicottville, was a past member of the Wendleville Fire Co. and also belonged to the Tonawanda Sportsman Club.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
Kenneth is survived by his children, Donna (Bryce) McMichael, Nancy (Joseph) Baldassaro, Mary Lou (Jay Hughes) Donahue and Kenneth (Cheryl) Smith; grandchildren, Justin, Matthew, Nicole, Sarah, Aaron, Eric, Carly and Collin; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Lucille Metzinger Smith, on Oct. 1, 2019.
Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 24, 2019) in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (Oct. 25, 2019). Interment will be in Acacia Park Cemetery.
Memorial donations to a would be appreciated.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 23, 2019