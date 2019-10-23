Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY 14094
(716) 433-6300
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY 14094
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY 14094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth A. Smith Jr.


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth A. Smith Jr. Obituary
LOCKPORT - Kenneth A. Smith Jr. passed away Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) in Lockport Rehab and Health Care Center.

Born Nov. 3, 1930, in Buffalo, he was the son of Kenneth and Katherine Burkhardt Smith Sr.

Kenneth served in the National Guard and worked for Harrison Radiator for 17 years, where he was a machine repairman, retiring in 1992. Prior to working at Harrison Radiator, he worked for 31 years for International Paper Co.

Kenneth was a member of the VFW, the American Legion in Ellicottville, was a past member of the Wendleville Fire Co. and also belonged to the Tonawanda Sportsman Club.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

Kenneth is survived by his children, Donna (Bryce) McMichael, Nancy (Joseph) Baldassaro, Mary Lou (Jay Hughes) Donahue and Kenneth (Cheryl) Smith; grandchildren, Justin, Matthew, Nicole, Sarah, Aaron, Eric, Carly and Collin; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Kenneth was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Lucille Metzinger Smith, on Oct. 1, 2019.

Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 24, 2019) in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (Oct. 25, 2019). Interment will be in Acacia Park Cemetery.

Memorial donations to a would be appreciated.

Visit pruddenandkandt.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now