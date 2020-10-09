ANDOVER - Kenneth Alvin Behn, 89, of Andover, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital, after an extended illness.
He was born Sept. 24, 1931, in Olean, the son of the late Leslie Behn and Marie Pierce Barnhardt. On April 21, 1973, he married Carol White, who survives.
Ken was a member the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Germany from 1952 to 1954. Afterward, he was employed at his father's welding business in Buffalo. In 1970, Ken moved to Andover and worked at Air Preheater until he retired in 1996.
Ken raced stock cars at Cuba Lake, where he earned the nickname "Squeezer" because he could always squeeze his car into the smallest places. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan since 1960. After his retirement, he could often be found at Andover's Little League field mowing the grounds.
He enjoyed spending time with his family at their cabin and watching his grandchildren play sports.
In addition to his loving wife of 47 years, Ken is survived by their five children, Kenneth (Jenn) Behn Jr. of Norwich, Kimberly (Paul) Bradstreet of Henderson, Nev., Michele (Brad) Calladine of Andover, Deanna (Floyd) Scharf of Westfield and Ronald (Patty) Sturdevant of Wellsville; 10 grandchildren, Charli, Alex, Craig, Amanda, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Colton, Elizabeth, Katherine and Wyatt; nine great-grandchildren, Dalanie, Kadence, Oliver, Greyson, Ian, Levi, Lena, Madelyn Rose and Maeve Corrine; brothers, Leslie Behn and Lowell Behn; sister, Charlene (Denny) Kotlowski, Doris Baker, Donna (Dave) Ford, Alice Howland and Barb Hoagland; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Barnhardt and Robert Behn; a sister, Betty Tracy; a brother-in-law, Patrick Howland; and a sister-in-law, Pat Behn.
The Behn family extends a special thank you to their VNA nurse, Cheryl Richardson, who took wonderful care of Ken during his last four years.
There will be a private graveside service where Ken will receive military honors, offered by the U.S. Army and local American Legion members. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be announced. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Andover.
Memorial contributions in Ken's name may be made to Andover Youth Sports, P.O. Box 228, Andover, NY 14806; or to Andover Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 726, Andover, NY 14806.
Arrangements are under the direction of Baker-Swan Funeral Home and online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.