FILLMORE - Kenneth "Mike" C. Fish, of 10550 Route 19, died Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019) in the Houghton Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.
He was born on March 17, 1935, in Irondequoit, a son of the late Leslie and Genevieve Denk Fish.
On March 1, 1969, in Rushford, he married Nancy Miller, who survives.
Mike was a veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1957 to 1959.
He was a self-employed tin smith and a jack-of-all-trades, which included him working as a tool and dye maker, sign painter, fixing go carts at his engine shop, tinkering in his hobby shop, building and driving racecars and building his own home.
Mike was a former member of the Brooks Hose Fire Co., serving for 45 years, and was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Fillmore.
He was a former employee of Marquart Farms, Lew Bannister Farms, Fish Body Shop, US Postal Service and a former school bus driver. Mike also was the former owner of Fish Automotive and started Wyoming Automotive Machine Shop.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Todd (Kimberly) Fish of Virginia, Belen Musicaro of Florida, Leslie (Travis) Clagett of Fillmore; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Clare Fish and a brother Gerald "Jerry" Fish.
Family and friends may gather from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday (Sept. 6, 2019) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee Street, Fillmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 7, 2019) in St. Patrick's Church, Fillmore. Fr. Dennis JJ Mancuso will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Fillmore.
Memorials if desired may be sent to Fillmore Rescue Squad, Box 238 Fillmore, NY 14735 or , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.
Online condolences may be made at www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 1, 2019