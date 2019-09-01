Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
21 N Genesee St
Fillmore, NY 14735
(585) 567-2206
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Fish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth C. "Mike" Fish

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth C. "Mike" Fish Obituary
FILLMORE - Kenneth "Mike" C. Fish, of 10550 Route 19, died Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019) in the Houghton Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

He was born on March 17, 1935, in Irondequoit, a son of the late Leslie and Genevieve Denk Fish.

On March 1, 1969, in Rushford, he married Nancy Miller, who survives.

Mike was a veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1957 to 1959.

He was a self-employed tin smith and a jack-of-all-trades, which included him working as a tool and dye maker, sign painter, fixing go carts at his engine shop, tinkering in his hobby shop, building and driving racecars and building his own home.

Mike was a former member of the Brooks Hose Fire Co., serving for 45 years, and was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Fillmore.

He was a former employee of Marquart Farms, Lew Bannister Farms, Fish Body Shop, US Postal Service and a former school bus driver. Mike also was the former owner of Fish Automotive and started Wyoming Automotive Machine Shop.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Todd (Kimberly) Fish of Virginia, Belen Musicaro of Florida, Leslie (Travis) Clagett of Fillmore; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Clare Fish and a brother Gerald "Jerry" Fish.

Family and friends may gather from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday (Sept. 6, 2019) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee Street, Fillmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 7, 2019) in St. Patrick's Church, Fillmore. Fr. Dennis JJ Mancuso will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Fillmore.

Memorials if desired may be sent to Fillmore Rescue Squad, Box 238 Fillmore, NY 14735 or , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.

Online condolences may be made at www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now