WELLSVILLE - Kenneth Harold Swartout, of Wellsville, passed away Monday (Aug. 17, 2020) at the age of 82, at Jones Memorial Hospital Hospice Comfort Care, Wellsville.
Born May 21, 1938, he was a son of Harold and Helena Frungillo Swartout, both deceased of Wellsville. They lived on a farm in Shongo.
Kenneth attended the Shongo one-room schoolhouse for many years before attending Wellsville Central School. At a young age, Kenneth battled polio in both legs and had to learn how to walk again, which made him stronger. This was prior to the polio vaccine.
At the age of 17 joined the U.S. Army and was stationed at El Paso, Texas and Biloxi, Miss. He completed his time in the army and returned to Wellsville. It was here he met and married his sweetheart, Janice Taylor, from Harrison Valley, Pa. They lived in Wellsville for many, many years, raising two daughters before moving to Savannah, Ga. their last six years together.
Kenneth worked 39 years at ABB Air Pre-Heater as an assembly welder. He retired due to a massive heart attack at the age of 55.
Kenneth loved his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It was in 2008 when Kenneth and Janice moved to Savannah to be with their son-in-law/daughter/granddaughter. Kenneth and Janice were able to watch their granddaughter graduate from high school and Kenneth saw his granddaughter graduate from Armstrong College in music. It was after this in 2014 that Kenneth moved back to New York and was living at the Wellsville Manor Assisted Living before passing at Jones Memorial. Kenneth had experienced at least nine heart attacks before his passing.
Surviving are his daughters, Madelene (Robin) Fullam of Harrisville and Brenda (Jonathan) Schroeder of Round Rock, Texas; grandchildren, Tara (Ryan) Hyneman of Gouverneur, Tanya (Ryan) Vann of Wade, N.C., Robin II (Ayla) Fullam of Gouverneur and Brittany (Zack) Mahn of Taylor, Texas; and a step-grandson, Matthew (Sarah) Schroeder of Enola, Pa. There are 12 great-grandchildren he would love to talk to and hear all their adventures and would draw him pictures. He would skype with Ruth Mahn. She would show him all she knew and started talking with him. Grandpa was part of Brittany and Zack's wedding via skype in a pew and viewed the ceremony. Kenneth would skype with Jonathan and Brenda as well so they could all feel close. They called each other three times a day or more.
In addition to his wife and parents, Kenneth was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Swartout; and a brother, James Swartout.
In lieu of flowers, donations to American Heart Association
in memory of Kenneth is appreciated. He hopes they find a cure for silent heart attacks.
For condolences to the family, visit www.treusdellfuneralhome.com.