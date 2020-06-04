OLEAN - Kenneth J. Petro Jr., of 202 N. Clinton St., passed away at his home Tuesday (June 2, 2020).
Kenneth was born March 31, 1981, in Princeton, W.V., and was a son of Kenneth J. and Amy L. Buchanan Petro Sr.
He attended Portville High School. Kenneth worked as a cook for a number of restaurants in the Olean Area for a number of years.
Kenneth loved music, animals and spending time with his family, especially during the holiday time. He was fun to be around and had a heart of gold.
Kenneth is survived by his parents, Kenneth J. and Amy L. Petro of Portville; a daughter, Daniella E. Petro of California; two sisters, Tiffany M. Lebel of Jamestown and Janel L. (Joseph) Anderson of Erie, Pa.; a nephew, Lucas E. Lebel; and two nieces, Savannah A. Locke and Lacey L. Licht.
At this time services will be private. The Rev. Al Batt, associate pastor at Believer's Chapel, will officiate. Burial will be in Allegany Cemetery, Allegany.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Joyful Rescues, 1319 Turock Drive, Cuba, NY 14727.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Kenneth was born March 31, 1981, in Princeton, W.V., and was a son of Kenneth J. and Amy L. Buchanan Petro Sr.
He attended Portville High School. Kenneth worked as a cook for a number of restaurants in the Olean Area for a number of years.
Kenneth loved music, animals and spending time with his family, especially during the holiday time. He was fun to be around and had a heart of gold.
Kenneth is survived by his parents, Kenneth J. and Amy L. Petro of Portville; a daughter, Daniella E. Petro of California; two sisters, Tiffany M. Lebel of Jamestown and Janel L. (Joseph) Anderson of Erie, Pa.; a nephew, Lucas E. Lebel; and two nieces, Savannah A. Locke and Lacey L. Licht.
At this time services will be private. The Rev. Al Batt, associate pastor at Believer's Chapel, will officiate. Burial will be in Allegany Cemetery, Allegany.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Joyful Rescues, 1319 Turock Drive, Cuba, NY 14727.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.