BOLIVAR - Kenneth Leroy Stuck, 89, of Bolivar, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019) after a long illness.
Born on Saturday, Aug. 9, 1930, in the town of Wirt, he was a son of Arthur and Gladys Heysham Stuck. On Aug. 22, 1952, in Bolivar, he married Marion J. Rockefeller, who survives.
Kenneth was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served during the Korean War, in Alaska.
He was a self-employed carpenter and home builder. He also sold radio advertising for a number of area radio stations. Ken was also a professional musician, performing locally with his country bands and other local bands. He also played the steel guitar in Florida and Texas.
He was a member the National Rifle Association, and was a strong supporter of the second amendment. He loved his many dogs over the years.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are two children, Timithie Stuck of Little Genesee and Dianna Scott of Statesville, N.C,; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four siblings: Joyce Forrest of Olean, Lillian Blouvet of Friendship, Douglas (Linda) Stuck of Friendship and Fred (Barbara) Stuck of Fillmore; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was predeceased by seven siblings.
In keeping with Kenneth's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Allegany County, 5440 NY-19, Belmont, NY 14813.
Kenneth's family has entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, Pa.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 23, 2019