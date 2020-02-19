Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Mapes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Mapes


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Mapes Obituary
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - Kenneth Mapes passed away Sunday (Feb. 16, 2020).

He was born May 7, 1954, in Springvillle, N.Y.

Kenneth was employed with Fisher-Price for over 20 years; worked at Martiny Brothers hardware store; and was Superintendent of Public Works for the Village of Franklinville, N.Y. After relocating to Land O'Lakes in 2005, he worked for Brinks armored security and Roberts Saw Company until his retirement in 2019.

In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Brenda, of 44 years; a son, Brandon (Candace) Mapes; a daughter, Jessica (Nicholas) Mapes-Laboy; a brother, Rex Mapes; and his sisters, Roxanne Mosher and Alexis Mapes. Also surviving are his three grandchildren, Brandon Mathew Holloway, Charlie Reese Mapes and Christian Laboy.

He was predeceased by his parents, Paul L. Mapes and Shirley M. King.

Private services will be held by the family.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -