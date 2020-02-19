|
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - Kenneth Mapes passed away Sunday (Feb. 16, 2020).
He was born May 7, 1954, in Springvillle, N.Y.
Kenneth was employed with Fisher-Price for over 20 years; worked at Martiny Brothers hardware store; and was Superintendent of Public Works for the Village of Franklinville, N.Y. After relocating to Land O'Lakes in 2005, he worked for Brinks armored security and Roberts Saw Company until his retirement in 2019.
In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Brenda, of 44 years; a son, Brandon (Candace) Mapes; a daughter, Jessica (Nicholas) Mapes-Laboy; a brother, Rex Mapes; and his sisters, Roxanne Mosher and Alexis Mapes. Also surviving are his three grandchildren, Brandon Mathew Holloway, Charlie Reese Mapes and Christian Laboy.
He was predeceased by his parents, Paul L. Mapes and Shirley M. King.
Private services will be held by the family.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 19, 2020