DELEVAN - Kenneth R. Beach, of Grove Street, died Saturday (Oct. 3, 2020) at his home, following a long illness.
Born Aug. 14, 1930, in Farmersville, he was the son of Roy and Anna Smith Beach. On Dec. 9, 1951, in Delevan, he married Barbara J. White, who died June 2, 2013.
Mr. Beach was a 1948 graduate of Delevan-Machias High School. He was employed at Breyer Ice Cream plant in Franklinville until he joined the U.S. Army, and served in Korea in the signal core, from 1951-1953.
After the service, he worked for a short time at Ellis Riethmiller Ford, in Franklinville, and the Ford Stamping Plant, in Hamburg. Mr. Beach started work for N.Y. Telephone in Arcade, in April of 1954,, and retired in October of 1988. Afterwards, he was a self-employed phone installer for several years.
Mr. Beach was a life member of the Arcade VFW Post No. 374, and the Delevan Baptist Church.
Kenny enjoyed bowling, golfing, mowing lawns, doing maintenance and helping his neighbors.
Surviving is a daughter, Lorraine (Steve) Burch of Freedom; two sons, Kent (Janet) Beach of Hampden, Mass. and Keith (Alisa) Beach of Denver, Colo.; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Donna (Bob) Dresch of Florida.
He was a predeceased by a brother, Lee (Madeline) Beach, in 1981.
Friends may gather with the family from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 9, 2020) at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) at the Baptist Church, 18 Church St., Delevan. His funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.
COVID-19 restrictions will be followed at both locations. Celebrating his life will be pastor Grant Appell. Burial will follow in Delevan Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Delevan Baptist Church, PO Box 335, Delevan NY 14042 or the Delevan Rescue Squad, PO Box 218, Delevan, NY 14042.
Online condolence can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com.