1/1
Kenneth R. Beach
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DELEVAN - Kenneth R. Beach, of Grove Street, died Saturday (Oct. 3, 2020) at his home, following a long illness.

Born Aug. 14, 1930, in Farmersville, he was the son of Roy and Anna Smith Beach. On Dec. 9, 1951, in Delevan, he married Barbara J. White, who died June 2, 2013.

Mr. Beach was a 1948 graduate of Delevan-Machias High School. He was employed at Breyer Ice Cream plant in Franklinville until he joined the U.S. Army, and served in Korea in the signal core, from 1951-1953.

After the service, he worked for a short time at Ellis Riethmiller Ford, in Franklinville, and the Ford Stamping Plant, in Hamburg. Mr. Beach started work for N.Y. Telephone in Arcade, in April of 1954,, and retired in October of 1988. Afterwards, he was a self-employed phone installer for several years.

Mr. Beach was a life member of the Arcade VFW Post No. 374, and the Delevan Baptist Church.

Kenny enjoyed bowling, golfing, mowing lawns, doing maintenance and helping his neighbors.

Surviving is a daughter, Lorraine (Steve) Burch of Freedom; two sons, Kent (Janet) Beach of Hampden, Mass. and Keith (Alisa) Beach of Denver, Colo.; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Donna (Bob) Dresch of Florida.

He was a predeceased by a brother, Lee (Madeline) Beach, in 1981.

Friends may gather with the family from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 9, 2020) at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) at the Baptist Church, 18 Church St., Delevan. His funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.

COVID-19 restrictions will be followed at both locations. Celebrating his life will be pastor Grant Appell. Burial will follow in Delevan Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Delevan Baptist Church, PO Box 335, Delevan NY 14042 or the Delevan Rescue Squad, PO Box 218, Delevan, NY 14042.

Online condolence can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home
7 N Main St
Franklinville, NY 14737
(716) 676-3242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved