PORTVILLE - Kenneth R. Fowler, of 1136 Route 305 N., passed away Thursday (Feb. 21, 2019) at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 24, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held.

A complete obituary will be published in the Saturday Times Herald.

Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
