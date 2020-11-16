OLEAN - Kenneth R. Haggerty, formerly of 1749 Gargoyle Road, passed away on Nov. 7, 2020, at Absolut of Allegany, following a lengthy illness.
Ken was born on June 26, 1943, in Olean, a son of Raymond and Shirley Chaffee Haggerty. He was formerly married to Mary Dow Kohler.
Ken was a 1961 graduate of Olean High School. He worked as a beautician after graduating from high school.
Ken then worked a number of jobs, including at Loblaws/Westies; Leo's Grocery Store, in Allegany; the Denim Depot; and then as a maintenance man/cleaner, for the Olean Center Mall, for a number of years before his retirement.
He was formerly a member of St. Bonaventure Church, in Allegany. Ken enjoyed sitting on the porch and traveling or going places, but he truly loved spending time with his family and friends.
Ken is survived by two children, Robin D. Haggerty-Gross of Olean and Shawn M. Haggerty of Little Valley; three grandchildren, Steven, Madison and Gabrielle; three siblings, Gerri (Tim) Stavish of Florida, Bob (Janice) Haggerty of Olean and Mary Kay Haggerty-Buchanan of Tampa, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Ken was predeceased by a brother, Douglas Haggerty.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Association, PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306.