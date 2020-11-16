1/1
Kenneth R. Haggerty
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLEAN - Kenneth R. Haggerty, formerly of 1749 Gargoyle Road, passed away on Nov. 7, 2020, at Absolut of Allegany, following a lengthy illness.

Ken was born on June 26, 1943, in Olean, a son of Raymond and Shirley Chaffee Haggerty. He was formerly married to Mary Dow Kohler.

Ken was a 1961 graduate of Olean High School. He worked as a beautician after graduating from high school.

Ken then worked a number of jobs, including at Loblaws/Westies; Leo's Grocery Store, in Allegany; the Denim Depot; and then as a maintenance man/cleaner, for the Olean Center Mall, for a number of years before his retirement.

He was formerly a member of St. Bonaventure Church, in Allegany. Ken enjoyed sitting on the porch and traveling or going places, but he truly loved spending time with his family and friends.

Ken is survived by two children, Robin D. Haggerty-Gross of Olean and Shawn M. Haggerty of Little Valley; three grandchildren, Steven, Madison and Gabrielle; three siblings, Gerri (Tim) Stavish of Florida, Bob (Janice) Haggerty of Olean and Mary Kay Haggerty-Buchanan of Tampa, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

Ken was predeceased by a brother, Douglas Haggerty.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Association, PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved